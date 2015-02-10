Listen to the story

GIRLS BASKETBALL

REGULAR SEASON

CIVIC MEMORIAL 53, MASCOUTAH 35: Allie Troeckler had 27 points as Civic Memorial upended Mascoutah 53-35 in a Mississippi Valley Conference game at Bethalto Monday night.

The Eagles (22-6) took 22-17 lead at halftime and gradually built the lead throughout the second half.

Kaylee Eaton added 10 points for the Eagles. Mascoutah fell to 10-11 on the season with the loss.

TRIAD 64, JERSEY 41: Triad’s Sophie Thompson had a 30-point night, including her 1,000th career point, as the Knights defeated Jersey 64-41 on the Panthers’ Senior Night Monday.

Bethany Muenstermann led the Panthers with 14 points, with senior Lia Roundcourt adding 12.

Jersey fell to 8-17 on the year.

Article continues after sponsor message

IHSA CLASS 2A CARLYLE REGIONAL

CARLYLE 54, ALTON MARQUETTE 45: Carlyle's Hannah Hoffman had a 24-point night as the fourth-seeded Indians eliminated fifth-seeded Alton Marquette 54-45 in a first-round match of the IHSA Class 2A Carlyle Regional Monday night.

The Indians advanced to a semifinal game against top-seeded Breese Central at 6 p.m. tonight.

The Explorers took an early lead, then found themselves down by as many as 14 points before rallying to cut the lead to three, but couldn't get over the hump.

Andria Pace led Marquette (7-20) with 11 points, with Caitlyn Hanlon adding nine. Carlyle went to 5-21 with the win.

ROXANA 55, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 42: Maddy Sheraka poured in a game-high 22 points as third-seeded Roxana eliminated sixth-seeded East Alton-Wood River 55-42 in a IHSA Class 2A Carlyle Regional first-round game Monday night.

The Shells (16-11) advanced to a semifinal match with four-seed Wesclin (Trenton-New Baden) at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Oilers were eliminated with a 4-21 record.

Roxana started out on fire, taking a 24-9 quarter-time lead and never looking back.

Erica Sheets and Hannah Rexford each had 13 points for the Shells; Brandi Lacey led the Oilers with 14 points, with Courtney Beneke adding 12 and Kari Westbrook 10.

More like this: