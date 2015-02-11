BOYS BASKETBALL

ALTON MARQUETTE 55, HIGHLAND 52: Alton Marquette rallied from four points down at three-quarter time to take a 55-52 non-conference win over Highland at home Tuesday night.



A 15-8 final term got the Explorers over the line.

Shandon Boone led Marquette (16-9) with 28 points, with Max Goepel, Ben Seabacher and Jacob Fisher all scoring nine each.

The Bulldogs (11-14) were led by Luke Theis, who had 24 points.

MASCOUTAH 89, CIVIC MEMORIAL 69: Jakob Lowrance had 30 points for Civic Memorial Tuesday night, but it wasn't enough as Mascoutah ran out 89-69 winners over the Eagles in a Mississippi Valley Conference game at Mascoutah Tuesday night.

A 32-point final term for the Indians was enough to get them past the Eagles.

Brett Lane had 13 points and Jaquan Adams 11 for CM, which fell to 17-8 overall, 5-2 in the MVC.

Simmons led the Indians (7-18 overall, 3-5 MVC) with 22 points, with Pettiford scoring 18, Trumbull 17 and Parks 14.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 66, ROXANA 55: Tyler Rose had 18 points and Andrew Fry 16 as Piasa Southwestern defeated Roxana 66-55 in a non-conference game at Piasa Tuesday night.

The Piasa Birds went out to a 29-17 lead at the half and held off the Shells the rest of the way.

Briston Johnson added 13 points for Southwestern, which went to 19-5.

Trace Gentry led the Shells (12-14) with 23 points, with Randy Skiff adding 12.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 78, MT. OLIVE 48: Mike Stimac dropped a school-record 44 points on Mt. Olive as the Oilers downed the Wildcats 78-48 in a Prairie State Conference game Tuesday night.

Stimac had 12 points in the first half before going on a 32-point tear in the second half to set the record



Blake Marks added 19 points for the Oilers (10-15), while the Wildcats were led by Roger Conlee with 15 points, with Jeremy Devries and Joey Baum each scoring 10.

HARDIN-CALHOUN 70, PLEASANT HILL 48: Blake Booth had 13 points as Calhoun-Harden rolled to a 70-48 Western Illinois Valley Conference win over Pleasant Hill on the road Tuesday night.

The Warriors got out to a 31-26 halftime lead over the Wolves and and used a 26-point third period to salt away the win.

Gus Baalman added seven points for the Warriors, who are now 15-7 overall, 8-1 in the WIVC. Edwards led the Wolves with 13 points, with Meyers adding 11.

Hardin hosts Gillespie at 6:15 p.m. Thursday.



GIRLS BASKETBALL

BELLEVILLE WEST 60, ALTON 45: Belleville West went out to a 33-17 halftime lead, thanks in part to 16 first-half turnovers, and went on to down Alton 60-45 in a Southwestern Conference game at Belleville Tuesday night.

“Unless we stop making the number of turnovers we are having, it's going to be hard to compete,” said Redbird coach Bob Rickman. “We have a 9-6 game and in the last minute of the first quarter, we allow them to have an 8-0 run, partly because of turnovers.

“I really feel it speaks to our lack of depth; we don't have the quality practices to prepare us for games. We have focused on working on pressure in practice, but we are not simulating the same kind of pressure in practice we see in games. We have to focus on handling pressure and making better decisions, not only for this season, but as we move forward.”

Jewel Wagner led the Redbirds (5-20 overall, 3-10 SWC) with 16 points, with Megan Paulda and Konnie Miller getting seven each and Lajarvia Brown six

The Maroons were led by Imani Berry with 23 points and Shay Fluker with 21.

WESCLIN 66, ROXANA 39: A 29-7 halftime defict was too much for Roxana to overcome as they were eliminated by Wesclin (Trenton-New Baden) 66-39 in a IHSA Class 2A Carlyle Regional semifinal Tuesday night.

The Warriors will face Breese Central, 81-37 winners over host Carlyle, in the regional final Thursday night. The winner advances to the Wesclin Sectional next week.

Maddy Sheraka had 22 points in her final game for the Shells (16-12), which gave her a school-record final total of 1,345 points. Sara Kreutztrager added five points for the Shells.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 52, AUBURN 49: Piasa Southwestern managed to get by Auburn 52-49 Tuesday night to advance to Thursday's IHSA Class 2A Waverly Regional final.

The Piasa Birds, 27-3, will take on Carlinvile, who eliminated the host Scotties 55-43, in Thursday's final. The winner moves on to next week's Wesclin Sectional in Trenton.

Southwestern got out to a 37-22 lead at the half before the Trojans began chipping away.

Maddy Greeling had 20 points to lead Southwestern

CARROLLTON 51, MT. OLIVE 43: Carrollton fought off a challenge from Mt. Olive to take a 51-43 win in the semifinals of the IHSA Class 1A Carrollton Regional Tuesday night.

The Hawks, 22-7, will take on Hardin-Calhoun in Thursday night's regional final, wth a berth in the Okawville Sectional next week on the line.

The Wildcats and Hawks were level at 23-23 at the half, and the Hawks led by a point in the late going before Carrollton went on a 7-0 run that decided the game.

Rachel Williams led the Hawks with 16 points, with Madison Mountain chipping in 12 points and Maddie Strubel 11. The Wildcats (20-10) were led by Brianna Henke with 17 points and Jill Niehaus with 14.

HARDIN-CALHOUN 66, BRUSSELS 37: Grace Baalman's 22 points helped Hardin-Calhoun run its' winning streak to 23 in a row as the Warriors ousted Brussels 66-37 in a IHSA Class 1A Carrollton Regional semifinal Tuesday night.

The win puts the Warriors, 27-2, on a collision course with host Carrollton in Thursday night's regional final. The winner advances to next week's Okawville Sectional.

Kassidy Klocke had 13 points for Hardin and Emily Baalman had 12. Baylee Kiel led the Raiders with 16 points, including her 1,000th career point in the late going. Madison Willman added nine points for Brussels, who ended the year at 17-11.

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

SOUTH CAROLINA 66, MISSOURI 60: A Sindarius Thornwell three-point shot down the stretch steadied South Carolina and gave the Gamecocks a hard-fought 66-60 Southeastern Conference win over Missouri in Columbia, S.C., Tuesday night.

The loss was the Tigers' 10th in a row, the team's longest losing streak in 48 years, and an already difficult season – Missouri had just nine players in uniform due to injuries and suspensions – became even harder when Wes Clark suffered a dislocated elbow diving for a loose ball in the second half.

Thornwell led South Carolina (12-11 overall, 3-8 SEC) with 14 points, with Laimonas Chatkevicius adding 13. Keith Shamberger led Missouri (7-17, 1-10 SEC) with 13 points, with Clark adding 11 before his injury . Johnathan Williams III also had 11 points and D'Angelo Allen 10.

DAYTON 51, SAINT LOUIS 44: Dayton overcame a 1-for-15 mid-game shooting slump to upend Saint Louis 51-44 in an Atlantic 10 Conference game at Chaifetz Arena Tuesday night.

The Billikens had a 25-19 lead at halftime and led going into the final media timeout, but the Flyers got hot at the right time and won going away.

Darrell Davis led Dayton (18-5, 8-3 A-10) with 12 ponts, with Kendall Pollard adding 11. SLU (10-14 overall, 2-9 A-10) was led by Ash Yacobou with 12 points.

NHL

BLUES 2, COYOTES 1: Dmitrij Jaskin scored what proved to be the game-winner with 8:52 to go as the St. Louis Blues nipped the Arizona Coyotes 2-1 at Scottrade Center Tuesday night.

David Backes also scored for the Blues, who saw their record go to 35-15-4 for 74 points, four behind Central Division-leading Nashville

Sam Gagner got the only goal for the Coyotes, who fell to 20-28-7 for 47 points, good for sixth place in the Pacific Division.

Jake Allen had 25 saves for the Blues, while Mike Smith had 34 saves for the Coyotes.

