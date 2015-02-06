GIRLS BASKETBALL

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 68, GILLESPIE 26: Madison Greeling scored 33 points and Piasa Southwestern had no trouble with Gillespie as the Piasa Birds clinched the South Central Conference title with a 68-26 win over the Miners.

The Piasa Birds never allowed the Miners to score in double digits in any quarter and held a 40-15 halftime lead.

Karlie Green had 12 points for Southwestern (26-3 overall, 9-0 SCC); Amanda Schmidt led Gillespie (5-20, 1-8 SCC) with 12 points.

The Birds own the No. 1 seed for next week's IHSA Class 2A girls regional at Waverly.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 48, TRIAD 41: Civic Memorial bounced back from a one-point deficit at the half to upend Triad 48-41 in a Mississippi Valley Conference game at Bethalto Thursday night, keeping their hopes for a fourth straight MVC title alive

The Knights held a slim 20-19 lead at the break and a 30-27 lead at three-quarter time, but the Eagles went on a 21-point final-quarter tear, including an 18-5 run down the stretch, to take the win.

Allie Troeckler led CM (21-6 overall, 6-2 MVC) with 16 points and has already amassed 994 points for her career, which still has two years left after this season. Katelyn Turbyfill added 11 points.

Sophie Thompson led the Knights (16-8 overall, 4-4 MVC) with 13 points, with Sam Woods adding 10.

The Eagles trail league-leading Highland by a game with two to go.

BREESE MATER DEI 67, ALTON MARQUETTE 36: Andria Pace had 19 points, but it wasn't enough as Breese Mater Dei scored a 67-36 non-conference win at Marquette Thursday night.

The Knights went out to a 33-21 halftime lead and held the Explorers to 15 points in the second half, including just two in the final quarter, to run out winners.

Lauren Donnewald led Mater Dei with 19 points, with Grace Chiarolanza adding 17. Claire Snider added seven points for the Explorers.

BRUSSELS 45, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 43: A 16-3 second-quarter run for Brussels spelled doom for East Alton-Wood River as the Oilers dropped a 45-43 decision to the Raiders at Wood River Thursday night.

The Oilers trailed 29-16 at the half but roared back to cut the deficit to 34-29 at three-quarter time, but couldn't get over the hump.

Kari Westbrook led EA-WR with 14 points, with Brandi Lacey and Mardelia Bolden each chipping in eight.

Article continues after sponsor message

Baylee Kiel led Brussels with 15 points, with Madison Willman adding 10.

HARDIN-CALHOUN 76, WEST CENTRAL 49: Hardin-Calhoun won its 22nd game in a row as the Warriors defeated West Central 76-49 in a Western Illinois Valley Conference game at Winchester Thursday night.

Hardin took a 22-12 quarter-time lead and extended it to 42-18 at the break before going on to win.

Grace Baalman led the Warriors (26-2) with 24 points; Emma Baalman had 22 and Kassidy Klocke had 18. Abby Lashment led the Cougars with 18 points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

MADISON 77, HARDIN-CALHOUN 64: Madison stormed out to an 18-3 quarer-time lead and went on to dump Hardin-Calhoun 77-64 in a non-conference game Thursday night.

Mitch Bick led the Warriors with 29 points, with Blake Booth getting 13 and Morgan Baalman 11. Donovan Crowder led the Trojans with 29 points.

MVCHA CLASS 1A PLAYOFFS

EDWARDSVILLE 1A 5, HIGHLAND 2: Trevor Hanson had a hat trick as Edwardsville's Class 1A team took a 1-0 series lead with a 5-2 win over Highland in the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association Class 1A Eastern Division semifinal series at Granite City's Wilson Park Ice Rink.

The Tigers can close out the Bulldogs with a win in Game 2 of the best-of-three series, which is set for 8:15 p.m. Tuesday. A third and deciding game, if necessary, would be played at 8:40 p.m. Feb. 16 at Granite City. The series winner will meet the winner of the Freeburg/Waterloo-Columbia series in the East Final.

John Paul Krekovich and Jared Nosser also scored for the Tigers, while Shayne Korte and Tyler Verson both scored for the Bulldogs.

The Tigers outshot the Bulldogs 28-18.

NHL

BLUES 3, SABRES 0: Dmitrij Jaskin, Vladimir Tarasenko and Jaden Schwartz all scored as the the St. Louis Blues set a franchise record with their 13th straight game with at least one standings point in a 3-0 whitewashing of the Buffalo Sabres at Buffalo's First Niagara Center Thursday night.

Jaskin scored on a wraparound shot late in the second period and Tarasenko tipped home a pass from David Backes before Schwartz scored an empty-net goal for the Blues, who went to 34-13-4 (72 points), good for a tie with Nashville for the Central Division lead; Buffalo fell to an NHL-worse 15-34-3 (33 points), last in the Atlantic Division.

The Blues' Jake Allen stopped all 23 shots he faced, while the Sabres' Jhonas Enroth made 27 saves.

The Blues are in Columbus for a 6 p.m. Friday meeting against the Blue Jackets (Fox Sports Midwest), then return home for an 11:30 a.m. Sunday game against Chicago (NBC).

More like this: