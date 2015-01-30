GIRLS BASKETBALL

EDWARDSVILLE 60, BELLEVILLE WEST 53 (OT): Edwardsville overcame a 19-14 halftime deficit and a three-point shot by Shay Fluker at the siren to force overtime to take a 60-53 Southwestern Conference win over Belleville West on the road Thursday night.

The Maroons grabbed a 14-2 lead at quarter time but the Tigers fought back to pull to within five at the break. The game see-sawed most of the second half, but EHS had managed to open up a six-point lead down the stretch before the Maroons fought back to force the extra term. Edwardsville pulled away in OT to take their 85th straight SWC win dating back to 2009.

Makenzie Silvey led the Tigers (21-0 overall, 10-0 SWC) with 20 points, with Rachel Pranger adding 17 and Criste'on Waters nine before fouling out in the late going. West (19-5 overall, 7-3 SWC) was led by Fluker with 25 points, Imani Berry with 13 and Erika Harvey with five.



Two days earlier, the Tigers defeated Belleville East 55-28 at home. Waters led Edwardsville with 17 points, with Silvey adding 15 and Pranger nine.



CARROLLTON TOURNEY

CIVIC MEMORIAL 58, WEST CENTRAL 38: Allie Troeckler had 22 points as defending champion Civic Memorial advanced to Saturday night's Carrollton Lady Hawk Invitational final with a 58-38 win over West Central.

The Eagles jumped out to a 28-17 lead at halftime and went on to record the win over the Cougars.



Kaylen Troxell tossed in 10 points for CM and Kaylee Eaton had eight. Abby Lashmett led the Cougars with 23 points.

The Eagles will take on Hardin-Calhoun in Saturday's final, which is set for 7:30 p.m.

HARDIN-CALHOUN 84, NORTH GREENE 57: Grace Baalman had 31 points and her cousin Emma had 28 to go with 15 rebounds as Hardin-Calhoun ran riot over North Greene 84-57 in a semifinal match of the Carrollton Lady Hawk Invitational Thursday night.

The Warriors will take on Civic Memorial at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the final. The Eagles upended Hardin to take last year's crown.

Calhoun jumped out to a 25-18 lead at the quarter break and extended it to 45-35 at halftime before a 31-13 third term sealed the match.

Arika Hull and Destyne Powell each had 13 points for the Spartans, who will meet West Central for third place at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

VANDALIA 55, ROXANA 46: Vandalia opened up a 27-21 halftime lead and held on to knock off Roxana 55-46 in a South Central Conference matchup in Vandalia Thursday night.

The Vandals led at all three breaks and kept the Shells at bay throughout the night.

Erica Sheets led Roxana with 17 points, with Maddie Sheraka adding 15.

MVCHA HOCKEY

EDWARDSVILLE 11, BELLEVILLE 0: Alex Trevino and Tyler Schaffer each had two goals as Edwardsville blanked Belleville 11-0 Thursday night at East Alton Ice Arena to finish the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association regular season unbeaten at 18-0.

The Tigers earned a first-round Class 2A Playoff bye and will face the winner of a best-of-three series between Collinsville and Alton.

Carson Lewis, Christian Trevino, Nick Tyzcka, Shaun Rafferty, Tyler Hinterser, Cole Krebs, Sam Bramstedt and Jake Aurelio also scored for the Tigers; EHS exploded for eight goals in the third period in the rout.

Justin Nosser earned the shutout for the Tigers.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 5, GRANITE CITY 2: Aaron Scott scored twice as Civic Memorial defeated Granite City 5-2 in a Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association game at East Alton Ice Arena Thursday night.

The win cemented second place for the Eagles (7-9-3, 17 points) in the MVCHA Class 1A West Division; they’ll face Alton Marquette in a best-of-three first-round playoff series next week. Granite City (1-17-1, 3 points) will take on Jersey in a one-game play-in Thursday to see who will take on regular-season division champion East Alton-Wood River in an opening-round series.

Justin Stewart, Konnor Loewen and Anthony Russo also scored for the Eagles; Cole DeYoung and Riley Brown scored for the Warriors.

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

SIU-EDWARDSVILLE 75, SOUTHEAST MISSOURI STATE 61: Kris Davis had 23 points as SIU-Edwardsville downed Southeast Missouri State 75-61 in an Ohio Valley Conference game Thursday night at Cape Girardeau’s Show-Me Center.

The Cougars held just a 35-34 lead at the break but went on an 11-3 run to start the second half and held off the Redhawks the rest of the way.

C.J Carr had 18 points for the Cougars (8-11 overall, 4-4 in the OVC) while Donivine Stewart added 15.

Isiah Jones and Jamaal Calvin led SEMO (9-11 overall, 3-4 OVC) with 12 points each, with Nino Johnson and Antonius Cleveland each scoring 10.

The Cougars travel to Eastern Illinois for a 3:15 Saturday game at Charleston’s Lantz Arena.

KENTUCKY 69, MISSOURI 53: Top-ranked Kentucky had a bit harder time against Missouri than they did earlier in the month, but the Wildcats went to 20-0 on the season with a 69-53 Southeastern Conference win over the Tigers at Mizzou Arena Thursday.

The Tigers stayed close with the Wildcats most of the first half, but Kentucky (20-0 overall, 7-0 SEC) found ways to hold Mizzou at bay.

Andrew Harrison led UK with 15 points, with Aaron Henderson adding 13.

Wes Clark led Missouri (7-13 overall, 1-6 SEC) with 19 points, with Johnathan Williams III adding 10. Missouri takes on Mississippi at 3 p.m. Saturday at Columbia.

NHL

BLUES 5, PREDATORS 4 (SO): Four different players scored in the second period and Kevin Shattenkirk scored the winner as the St. Louis Blues returned from a 10-day All-Star break with a 5-4 shootout win over NHL Central Division-leading Nashville at Scottrade Center Thursday night.

Jaden Schwartz, T.J. Oshie, Steve Ott and Ryan Reaves all had second-period goals for the Blues (30-13-4, 64 points), who extended their unbeaten string to 8-0-1. Oshie also scored in the shootout, which the Blues won 2-1 in four rounds.

The Predators (31-10-6, 68 points) got two goals from Mike Fisher and solo goals from Filip Forsberg and James Neal, the latter goal coming with 2:38 left in regulation to force overtime. Roman Josi scored Nashville's only shootout goal.

Brian Elliott had 33 saves for the Blues, while Carter Hutton had 35 saves for the Preds.

The Blues travel to Raleigh, N.C., for a 6 p.m. Friday tilt against the Carolina Hurricanes (Fox Sports Midwest), then visit the Washington Capitals for a noon game Sunday (NBCSN).

