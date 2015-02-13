GIRLS BASKETBALL

HARDIN-CALHOUN 58, CARROLLTON 47: A 21-7 third term was enough for Hardin-Calhoun as the Warriors upended Carrollton 58-47 in the IHSA Class 1A Carrollton Regional Final Thursday night.

The Warriors will face West Central (Winchester) in a Okawville Sectional semifinal match at 6 p.m. Monday, while New Athens takes on Lebanon at 7:30 p.m. The Monday winners meet for the right to advance to the Salem Supersectional at 7 p.m. Feb. 19.

The Hawks led Calhoun by two at the break, but an eight-point third quarter by Grace Baalman put Carrollton on its heels and a 7-0 run at the end of the term delivered a knockout blow.

Emma Baalman led the Warriors with 19 points, with Grace Baalman scoring 12, Kassidy Klocke 11 and Sydney White 10. The Hawks were led by Rachel Williams with 24 points, with Madison Mountain adding nine and Maddie Struble eight.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 43, CARLINVILLE 34: Maddy Greeling dropped 20 points as Piasa Southwestern advanced into the IHSA Class 2A Williamsville Sectional with a 43-34 win over Carlinville in the Waverly Regional final Thursday night.

The Piasa Birds, 28-3, will take on Athens in a 6 p.m. Monday sectional semifinal, while Pleasant Plains meets Litchfield at 7:30 p.m. in the other semifinal. The sectional final is set for 7 p.m. Feb. 19, with the winner moving on to the Jacksonville Illinois College Supersectional.

Ashlyn Ringhausen chipped in with nine points for the Birds, while Karlie Green had six and Erin Laubscher had five.

Talesha Scott and Megan Stayton led the Cavaliers with 11 points each, with Kathleen Kelly adding nine.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 63, JERSEY 22: Allie Troeckler had 22 points as Civic Memorial upended Jersey 63-22 in a Mississippi Valley Conference game at Bethalto Thursday night.

The Eagles jumped out to a 35-13 lead at the half and were never threatened by the Panthers.

Katelyn Turbyfill added 13 for CM, with Alaria Tyus scoring eight. Lia Roundcourt led the Panthers with 12 points.

The Eagles meet up with Breese Mater Dei at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in an IHSA Class 3A Jersey Regional semifinal; the Panthers will open the tournament at 7 p.m. Monday with a first-round match against Triad. The regional final is set for 7 p.m. Feb. 19, with the winner advancing to the Highland Sectional.

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

ILLINOIS 64, MICHIGAN 52 (OT): Illinois scored the last seven points of regulation, then scored the first 14 points of overtime to take a come-from-behind 64-50 Big Ten win over Michigan at State Farm Center Thursday night.

The Fighting Illini (17-8 overall, 7-5 B10) trailed much of the game but caught fire down the stretch, closing out the game with a 21-2 run.

Kendrick Nunn had 21 points to pace Illinois, with Ahmad Starks adding 12 and Malcolm Hill 11. The Wolverines (13-12 overall, 6-7 B10) were led by Spike Albrecht with 13 points and Max Bielfeldt with 12.

The Illini take on Wisconsin in a noon game Sunday (CBS).

MURRAY STATE 78, SIU-EDWARDSVILLE 46: Cameron Payne had 20 points to lead Murray State to a 78-46 win over SIU-Edwardsville in an Ohio Valley Conference game in Murray, Ky., Thursday night.

The Racers (22-4 overall, 12-0 OVC) built a 40-16 halftime lead and were never threatened by the Cougars (9-14 overall, 5-7 OVC).

Jeffery Moss added 16 points for the Racers, with Jonahan Farrell adding 10. Roxell Nunn led SIUE with 14 points.

The Cougars travel to Eastern Illinois for a 7 p.m. Saturday tip in Charleston (Fox Sports Midwest).

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

SIU-EDWARDSVILLE 78, MURRAY STATE 69: Shronda Butts had 20 points as SIU-Edwardsville's women's basketball team downed Murray State 78-69 in Murray, Ky., Thursday night.

Both sided entered the locker room tied at 34 at the break, but the Cougars managed to pull away in the second half.

CoCo Moore and Terry Austin each had 12 points for SIUE (15-10 overall, 10-2 OVC); the Racers (7-16 overall, 2-10 OVC) were led by Kionia Kirby and LeAsia Wright with 16 points each, with Ke'Shunan James adding 12.

SIUE travels to Austin Peay for a 7 p.m. Wednesday matchup.

NHL

BLUES 6, LIGHTNING 3: T.J. Oshie and Dmitrij Jaskin had first-period goals that paced the St. Louis Blues to a 6-3 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning at Tampa's Amaile Arena Thursday night.

The win was Blues coach Ken Hitchcock's 693rd career win, putting him into fourth place by himself on the all-time NHL coaching win list, passing Montreal Canadiens legend Dick Irvin. Only Scotty Bowman (1,244), Al Arbour (782) and Joel Quennville (739) have more wins; Bowman, Arbour and Quennville are all former Blues coaches.

Alexander Steen, David Backes, Paul Stastny and Vladimir Tarasenko also scored for the Blues, who went to 36-15-4 for 76 points, good for second place in the Central Division, four points behind the Nashville Predators. Brian Elliott had 26 saves for the Blues.

Tyler Johnson, Brett Connolly and Steven Stamkos all scored for the Lightning, who fell to 34-17-6 for 74 points, tied with Montreal for both the Atlantic Division lead and first place overall in the Eastern Conference.

The Blues travel to Sunrise, Fla., for a 4 p.m. Sunday clash with the Florida Panthers (Fox Sports Midwest).

