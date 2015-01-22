TUESDAY NIGHT

GIRLS BASKETBALL

ALTON 52, GRANITE CITY 41: Lajarvia Brown and Jewel Wagner paced Alton’s girls basketball team to a 52-41 victory over Granite City on Tuesday night.

Brown had 13 points; Wagner 12 points; and Megan Paulda contributed eight points.

Alton jumped out to a 10-6 lead in the first quarter. The Redbirds outscored Granite City 21-11 and 16-10 in the final two quarters.

Alton High coach Bobby Rickman said Brown was out with her fourth foul in the first minute of the third quarter and sat out most of the quarter.

“Our defensive was pretty good,” Rickman said. “We had a few letdowns when our bench was short in the second half. We settled down in the fourth quarter with Lajarvia handling the ball more and several people stepped up and made shots. We just try to make too many passes that aren’t there.”

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

WRESTLING

EDWARDSVILLE 63, BELLEVILLE EAST 9: Edwardsville's wrestling team took a big step towards claiming the Southwestern Conference crown with a 63-9 rout of Belleville East on the road Wednesday night.

Ben Schluter, Joe Griffen, Martel Evans, Rafael Roman, Andrew Holderer (all on pinfalls) and Bobby Burnside scored wins for the Tigers.

Edwardsville went to 14-5 overall and 5-1 in the SWC in dual meets; the Lancers fell to 5-12 overall, 1-5 in the SWC.

The Tigers can clinch the league crown when they take on East St. Louis Jan. 29. Chatham-Glenwood will also take part in a triangular format.

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

ILLINOIS 66, PURDUE 57: Freshman forward Leron Black had 15 points and 13 rebounds as Illinois overcame a slow start to upend Purdue 66-57 in a Big Ten game at Champaign's State Farm Center Wednesday night.

Malcom Hill had 18 points to lead the Fighting Illini (13-7 overall, 3-4 in the Big Ten), with Kendrick Nunn adding 14 and Nnanna Egwu 11.

Raphael Davis and Jon Octeus each had 14 points to lead the Boilermakers (11-8 overall, 3-3 Big Ten), with Vince Edwards adding 11.

The Illini travel to Minneapolis to take on Minnesota in a 1:15 p.m. Saturday game (BTN).

TEXAS A&M 62, MISSOURI 50: Texas A&M bounced back from seven points down at halftime to hand Missouri a 62-50 loss in an SEC game at College Station's Reed Arena Wednesday night.

It was the Aggies' third straight comeback win after being down at halftime; they trailed Mississippi State and LSU at the break their two previous games.

Danuel House and Jalen Jones led the Aggies (12-5 overall, 3-2 SEC) with 16 points each, with Alex Caruso scoring 11. The Tigers (7-11 overall, 1-4 SEC) were led by Wes Clark with 18 points. Jonathan Williams III had 10 rebounds.

The Tigers return to Mizzou Arena for a 1 p.m. Saturday game against Arkansas (ESPN2).

