BOYS BASKETBALL

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 76, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 34: Tyler Rose scored 26 points as Piasa Southwestern pasted East Alton-Wood River 76-34 in a non-conference game Tuesday night at Piasa.

The Piasa Birds ran out to a 41-22 lead at halftime and went on to record the win.

Collin Baumgartner added 11 points for Southwestern (17-5), who had 11 different players score in the game.

Mike Stimac led the Oilers (9-15) with 23 points.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 50, COLUMBIA 39: Jakob Lowrance had a 26-point night as Civic Memorial scored a big non-conference win over Columbia 50-39 at home Tuesday night.

Lowrance's points came on 6-for-11 shooting from the floor, including a pair of three-pointers, and a 8-for-9 performance from the free-throw line.

Brett Lane added 10 points for CM, who went to 15-8 heading into a Mississippi Valley Conference showdown against Jersey Friday night with a share of the league lead at stake.

Jordan Holmes was the only Columbia (14-7) player in double figures with 11 points. Columbia takes on Breese Central in a key Cahokia Conference match Friday.

ROXANA 54, GILLESPIE 38: Four players were in double figures as Roxana dumped Gillespie 54-38 in a South Central Conference match at home Tuesday.

The Shells (12-13) stormed out to a 23-7 quarter-time lead and were never seriously challenged by the Miners (14-8).

Trace Gentry led Roxana with 16 points, with Jordan Hawkins adding 12 and Randy Skiff and Chance Foss 11 each.

HARDIN-CALHOUN 70, CONCORD TRIOPIA 43: Mitch Bick scored his 1,000th career point for Hardin-Calhoun in a 70-43 Western Illinois Valley Conference win Tuesday night.

Bick's 1,000th came in a 16-point effort for the Warriors.

Morgan Baalman led H-C with 18 points and Damian Pohlman had 10 for the Warriors, who will host Madison at 6:15 p.m. Thursday.

Article continues after sponsor message

GIRLS BASKETBALL

COLLINSVILLE 53, ALTON 35: Aubreeny Brady had 13 points as Collinsville defeated Alton 53-35 in a Southwestern Conference game in Alton Tuesday night.

The Kahoks went out to a 27-17 lead over the Redbirds at the half and went on to take the win.

Caity Brombolich and Kassidy Smith each had seven points for the Kahoks.

LaJarvia Brown led the Redbirds with 14 points, with Megan Paulda addng seven.

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

ILLINOIS 66, RUTGERS 54: Kendrick Nunn had a game-high 21 points as Illinois defeated Rutgers 66-54 in a Big Ten game at Champaign's State Farm Center Tuesday night.

Malcolm Hill added 15 for the Fighting Illini (15-8 overall, 5-5 Big Ten) and Ahmed Starks 13.

Kadeem Jack led the Scarlet Knights (10-14 overall, 2-9 Big Ten) with 17 points, with Myles Mack adding 16.

Illinois travels to Michigan State for an 11 a.m. Saturday matchup (ESPN).

NHL

BLUES 2, LIGHTNING 1 (OT): Vladimir Tarasenko tied the game with 3:10 left in regulation and Jaden Schwartz scored 1:16 into overtime as the red-hot St. Louis Blues defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 at Scottrade Center Tuesday night.

The Blues had trailed most of the way after the Lightning's Cedric Paquette scored 5:20 into the game, but Brian Elliott came up with several dazzling saves to keep the Blues close before Tarasenko's and Schwartz's heroics.

Elliott had 30 saves as the Blues improved to 33-13-4 (70 points), winning their sixth straight game and going to 11-0-1 in their last 12 games. The Blues also tied a franchise record for consecutive games with at least one point in the standings. St. Louis native Ben Bishop had 16 saves for the Eastern Conference-leading Lightning (32-15-5, 69 points).

The Blues travel to Buffalo for a 6 p.m. Thursday game against the Sabres (Fox Sports Midwest), then play at Columbus at 6 p.m. Friday (FSM) before coming home for a nationally-televised 11:30 a.m. Sunday game against Chicago (NBC).

More like this: