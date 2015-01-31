Marquette defeats East Alton-Wood River
January 31, 2015 12:40 AM
Marquette topped East Alton-Wood River 44-37 in a close game on Friday night at Marquette.
Shandon Boone had 18 points; Jacob Fischer added 14 points for Marquette.
Marquette coach Steve Medford praised Danny Holtz for filling in for another injured player for the Explorers.
"Danny did a great job with his energy and rebounding," Medford said.