Listen to the story

Marquette topped East Alton-Wood River 44-37 in a close game on Friday night at Marquette.

Shandon Boone had 18 points; Jacob Fischer added 14 points for Marquette.

Article continues after sponsor message

Marquette coach Steve Medford praised Danny Holtz for filling in for another injured player for the Explorers.

"Danny did a great job with his energy and rebounding," Medford said.