East Alton-Wood River and Marquette players battle for the ball in Friday's game at Marquette.Marquette topped East Alton-Wood River 44-37 in a close game on Friday night at Marquette.

Shandon Boone had 18 points; Jacob Fischer added 14 points for Marquette.

Marquette coach Steve Medford praised Danny Holtz for filling in for another injured player for the Explorers.

"Danny did a great job with his energy and rebounding," Medford said.

Trey Aguirre handles the ball for Marquette against East Alton-Wood River.

 