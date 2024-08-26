It turns out I am not an Olympic ice skater.

I went ice skating this weekend, and I spent most of my time clinging to the wall. I wanted to gracefully glide across the ice, whirling in circles, looking for all the world like a true ice wizard. Instead, I scooted my way around the rink a few times and called it good, relieved beyond measure that I managed to do this without falling down.

I am not a graceful person, generally speaking. I’m actually very clumsy. Whether I fall down while rollerblading, dancing or — on occasion — ice skating, I spend a considerable amount of time either on the ground or very close to being on the ground.

It’s humbling. I can hit the floor like no one’s business.

Despite my doubts, I decided to give ice skating the old college try. This particular skating party was at the Centene Ice Center, where the St. Louis Blues practice. I’m sure the rink’s employees were a little let down, as they’re used to the impressive zooming and skating of literal NHL players versus the hanging-on-for-dear-life prowess I demonstrated.

But no matter! My skills were being put to the test, and I resolved to push myself to the limit.

Slowly but surely, I ventured away from the wall. This was a feat in and of itself. It took a lot of internal convincing to get my courage up. I huffed and puffed around the rink while chanting to myself, “I think I can. I think I can,” like an anxious Little Engine That Could.

And, in time, I did! I found myself veering along the rink, still moving at a turtle’s pace, but with no safety net or wall to hold onto. It was just me and my skates against the world, or, at least, against a very cold and very slippery slab of ice.

When all was said and done, I gained a deeper appreciation for trying things while scared. This is a pretty tame example; the worst that could have happened was I fell and stayed sore for a few days. But this lesson about trying new things and going for it even when you’re nervous — I can transpose this lesson onto a lot of things in my life.

Maybe you’re in a similar situation, where you’re stuck between the same old that you’re used to and doing something completely new. It’s a scary thing to let go of the metaphorical wall. You can find yourself drifting out into the middle of the rink, completely alone, with nothing to break your fall should you stumble.

But that’s also where the magic happens, because as I was skating around the rink, I actually did start to glide. It took me a few tries and more than a few stumbles, complete with my arms windmilling and an embarrassing grunt as I struggled to keep my balance. It was not effortless and it was not cute. But as I skated across the rink and eventually started to float on the ice, it was worth it.

Do it scared. Let go of the wall. You might fall, but you might not. In fact, you might have a lot of fun.

