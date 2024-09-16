With the little taste of fall we got last week, I’m officially ready for the seasons to change.

The cooler weather has me in the mood for Halloween, pumpkin patches, apple picking and corn mazes. I’m geared up for all of the fall favorites, and my Fall Bucket List keeps growing as I think of more fun things to do to capitalize on the autumnal weather.

One thing you absolutely MUST do if you live in the Riverbed region? You have to drive up the River Road during the fall and see all of the colorful leaves on the bluffs. Maroons, burnt oranges, deep reds, all juxtaposed by the rocky gray of the bluffs, the deep blue river — it’s gorgeous, and absolutely worth the drive up to Grafton.

Also on my bucket list this year: the Great Godfrey Maze. I used to go to the Great Godfrey Maze annually when I was a child, but it’s been years now since I’ve set foot in the corn maze. This fall, however, I will return to the maze and emerge victorious from the corn. (Plus, this year’s maze is Peanuts-themed. How cute is that? I have to check it out for myself.)

Similarly, it’s been eons since I’ve been apple picking. I would love to go up to Eckerts and enjoy an afternoon in the warm sunlight, picking fresh apples straight from the tree. There’s nothing better than fresh fruit in the fall, and a crisp apple sounds like exactly what I need.

As I go through my fall bucket list, the theme I’m seeing is a return to my favorite fall activities; more specifically, a return to all the comforting things I used to love as a child. The Great Godfrey Maze and apple picking and Halloween fun are all things I loved when I was younger, but haven’t done in a long time. Why did I stop myself from enjoying all this fun?

Just because I’m all grown up now doesn’t mean I can’t still love the things I enjoyed as a kid. Even if my participation is slightly more nostalgic than excited these days, I can still have a lot of fun out in the corn maze or carving jack-o-lanterns or doing any of the fall activities I love.

Plus, now I can participate in the scarier side of fall without getting so spooked. Horror movies galore, is what I’m getting at. Last weekend as I reveled in the cooler weather, I watched “The Shining” and “The Blair Witch Project” back to back. Ghosts and witches have nothing on me. Maybe this year I’ll finally work up the courage to take a Haunted Alton tour.

And, of course, the best part of fall? The food. I’m talking apple cider, hot chocolate, candy corn, s’mores, Halloween candy — all the good sweets that we only get once a year. My sweet tooth is ready to go. This is the best fall tradition out there, and I’m pumped.

What’s your favorite fall tradition? Or maybe you don’t have many fall traditions to speak of. Maybe this is your year to return to an old favorite, like I’ll be doing, or to create something completely new.

Whatever your situation is, I hope you find something fun and autumnal to enjoy the switching seasons. Even though we’ll have 90-degree temperatures this week, I’m channeling fall and hoping for some nice sweater weather ASAP.

