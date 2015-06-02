Riverbender bids farewell to a remarkable young man

Daniel Nosce is one of those young people that can quickly unify a crowd and influence his peers in a positive way.

Nosce, who has been a part of the Riverbender.com Community Center for five years, is moving away to continue his education at Illinois Sate University. John Hentrich, Volunteer Executive Director of the Center, said "It has been very rewarding to watch Daniel grow from a participant at our dances, to a young volunteer, and then an employee who managed birthday parties and other private rentals. He has expressed to me on many occasions how we have impacted his life and career choices."

"He has been a true pleasure to work with and a great role model for other kids." Daniel has been the emcee and an organizer of dances at the Community Center since 2012.

Nosce said working at the Community Center has been one of his most cherished memories so far.

"The Community Center has become another home for me," he said. "I have seen a lot of folks walk through the doors and a lot of them became my friends. My philosophy is it is all about the kids. If they are having fun, it is worth it."

Nosce said the Riverbender.com Community Center has an incredible volunteer base.

"Without volunteers, what it does wouldn't be possible," he said. "Volunteers range from young and old. They come in different backgrounds and are some of the hardest working people I have ever met. All of the volunteers are the glue that holds the Community Center together." The Alton youth said there have been many middle school students who have learned how to behave themselves at the Riverbender.com Community Center and most of them always smile.



"The people at the Community Center taught me to always smile no matter what the odds and to believe in myself," he said. "The Community Center has really helped me grow as a person."

Nosce plays the saxophone and piano and he has given a lot of free music lessons to youth over his time there. Music is Nosce's passion and love.

For the future, the River Bend youth hopes to work at another non-profit after college or start his own.

"I love helping people and love to give back as much to the community as I can" he said. "I am transferring to Illinois State University after attending Lewis and Clark Community College. I am going to major in business and minor in music."

Nosce said working with John Hentrich and cast with the Community Center has been the best experience he has had in his young life.

"I was given an opportunity of a lifetime by John to work with these kids," he said. "This was my first job and it enabled me to do great things. I can't thank him enough."

Riverbender.com Community Center had a going-away party for Nosce recently and he said it was very sweet.

"Everybody was telling me how much they will miss me" he said during the party."I will also miss them. I hope the Community Center is kept thriving to help so many other kids like myself."

