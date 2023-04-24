ALTON – The Riverbend Rotary Club is delighted to announce a special community prayer event, taking place at 8 a.m. May 4, 2023, at The Lovejoy, located at 401 Piasa Street, Alton.

This free event encourages community members of all faiths and backgrounds to come together in a show of unity and support for the people and institutions that keep our town thriving. Local dignitaries will offer prayers for various aspects of our community, including government, teachers, police officers, and the media.

Article continues after sponsor message

Attendees will be treated to light refreshments and the opportunity to connect with fellow community members in a warm and welcoming atmosphere.

For more information about the event, please visit the Riverbend Rotary Club's Facebook event page. No RSVP is required.

About Riverbend Rotary Club The Riverbend Rotary Club is dedicated to making a difference in the local community through service projects, fundraisers, and events that bring people together. Their mission is to promote goodwill, understanding, and unity among community members in Alton, IL. www.RiverbendRotary.com

More like this: