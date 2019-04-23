Riverbend Rippers 14 Under Fastpitch Team Captures First in Gold Championship at Collinsville Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. COLLINSVILLE - The Riverbend Rippers 14u fastpitch team took first place in the rain-shortened Gold Ring Championship held at Collinsville's Jaycee Park April 13-14. Article continues after sponsor message Reach Your Local Community with Us! The Rippers were undefeated in pool play, scoring 23 runs while allowing only 1. Team members are: front row L-R-- Blythe Roloff, Lauren Lenihan, Riley Rosentreter, Madilyn Davis. Back row, L-R-- Samaria Adams, Tracy Scroggins, Reese Plont, Reese Downing, Paige Missey. Not pictured: Kari Krueger. The Riverbend Rippers are coached by Amanda Evola, Jason Roloff, and Frank Lenihan. Print Version Submit a Sports Tip