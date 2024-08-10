RIVERBEND - Pride Month has come to an end, but there are still a lot of local resources available for LGBTQ+ kids and adults.

No matter where you fall on the LGBTQ+ spectrum, there are organizations in place to help you stay healthy, happy and connected with other queer community members. Support groups, community centers and more are available locally to support you.

“It was good to bring something over here because we’ve met a lot of people that have not even known other trans people in the area,” said Jamie Donelson, who helps facilitate a support group for transgender, nonbinary and gender expansive people in Alton. “You’re not alone.”

Alton Pride

Alton Pride is the organization that sponsors the city’s Pride festival every September. They recently began hosting support groups every third Saturday of the month for kids and adults. The adult group is for anyone over age 18 and runs from 10–11:15 a.m., while the kids group is for ages 13–18 and runs from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Both groups meet at 525 Belle Street in Alton.

Michaela Klasner, a licensed therapist, helps facilitate the groups. She explained that the goal is to provide a therapeutic experience and a chance for people to connect.

“Not everybody can afford therapy,” she said. “Really, it’s a place to come just find support and resources and what do you need and what do you see, things like that.”

People are encouraged to talk about their challenges as well as the methods and resources that have helped them. The goal is to provide support and build connections between LGBTQ+ people in the community.

Klasner noted that her cousin, who owns Bubby and Sissy’s in Alton, is partly why she feels so drawn toward the mission of supporting LGBTQ+ youth, including adults who are “still struggling with how they haven't been able to grow and develop because they weren’t able to express their full selves.” She hopes each group will be a cathartic space for people to be who they are and receive the support they need.

“We’re just trying to be supportive as a community, as a whole, and inclusive of everyone, just because I think everybody knows what it feels like to feel different,” she added.

For more information about Alton Pride and their activities, visit their official website at AltonPride.com or their Facebook page.

Metro Trans Umbrella Group

Across the river, another group is providing a safe space for gender expansive people in the community. The Metro Trans Umbrella Group (MTUG) is a St. Louis staple. Phaedra Morrissey explained that MTUG is a great space for transgender, nonbinary and gender expansive people to spend time together and get support.

“The Metro Trans Umbrella Group is a nonprofit organization in St. Louis created by and for the trans community in 2013,” Morrissey said. “They offer a wide range of social supports to empower folks. They offer a ton of services and aid.”

MTUG has several support groups for people ages 18 and up across the Greater St. Louis region. The organization can help people connect with healthcare providers, file name changes and find mentors within the support groups.

MTUG also offers food and hygiene pantries as well as a closet with gender-affirming clothing. With monthly STI screenings, a community center, a queer library and countless education opportunities, they have something for everyone no matter what your needs are.

For more information about MTUG and their resources, visit STLMetroTrans.org.

Gender Expansive Support Society

Back in Alton, one of MTUG’s support groups recently started a chapter in the 618. The Gender Expansive Support Society (GESS) is facilitated by Morrissey and Donelson.

“Our mission is to provide a space to connect, share, support and empower members through community education and advocacy,” Morrissey said. “Primarily, we act like a support group for folks to get together, share difficult experiences they have, be themselves without fear of reprisal, as well as ask difficult questions. If they’ve never met someone else like them, they can navigate their own life experiences with a more experienced lens.”

To learn more about GESS, including meeting times, email them at gess@stlmetrotrans.org.

Building Your Own Community

Donelson encourages people to focus on building relationships that offer support. For example, if your high school has a gay-straight alliance (GSA) or other LGBTQ+ support group, take advantage of those opportunities. You can also find many supportive groups on Facebook, Instagram and other social media sites. Pay attention to which businesses display Pride flags and patronize places where you feel safe to be yourself.

Donelson believes that a lot of the pushback to the LGBTQ+ community is based on a lack of understanding. Both Donelson and Morrissey encourage people to ask questions, read books and utilize the internet to educate themselves on LGBTQ+ issues and topics.

“My biggest thing is, I think a lot of people, it’s not necessarily hatred. It comes from ignorance,” Donelson added. “Even just seeing a trans person in real life, because some people are like, ‘I’ve never met anybody that was trans before.’ I bet you probably have, 100%. So here’s how to just respect them…At the end of the day, you just respect those people.”

And to those who are struggling, Morrissey has a final piece of advice.

“It’ll be alright,” she said.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org. For more support, visit TheTrevorProject.org.

