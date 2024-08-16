ALTON - After a successful opening act at Scotty McCreery’s Alton Amphitheater concert on Aug. 9, 2024, the Riverbend region’s own Matt Jordan shared his thoughts on the show with more performances - and new music - coming up next.

“It’s awesome,” Jordan said of opening for McCreery. “I’ve listened to him for a long time and we get to play a lot of cool shows.”

Jordan said he grew up just outside of St. Louis and in high school, started playing guitar and writing songs. After high school, he briefly moved to Nashville before graduating from Belmont University and moving back home, where he found his current bandmates - two of whom live in Alton.

He credits the country music of the 1990’s with being the basis of his musical inspiration, from artists like George Strait, Brooks & Dunn, Toby Keith, and Garth Brooks, as well as “Heartland Rock” sensations like Bruce Springsteen, Tom Petty, Bob Seger, and The Eagles.

Jordan added that he slightly switched up his set list with a couple “surprises” for his hometown community, which has shown him tremendous support since he was first announced as McCreery’s opening act.

“We’re really grateful to see this thing building and people really coming out to shows when we’re playing them,” he said, adding his performance would be “all gas, no brakes.”

Following the tremendous success of the Alton Amphitheater concert, Jordan said that after a two-week break, he’ll be going right back into performance mode with some brand-new music on the way.

“We’re hitting it again in September [with] a couple midwest shows in September, another St. Louis date, and new music coming later this month.”

For more insights from Jordan, see the full Our Daily Show! interview at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.

