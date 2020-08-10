Riverbend Ministerial Alliance, With Madison County Health Department, Provides COVID-19 Testing August 12 And August 15
August 10, 2020 10:15 AM August 10, 2020 10:42 AM
Listen to the story
ALTON - The Riverbend Ministerial Alliance, in conjunction with the Madison County Health Department, will be providing COVID-19 testing this Wednesday, August 12, and Saturday, August 15.
Wednesday's coronavirus testing will be held at Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church, 2621 Amelia St., Alton, 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.
Saturday's COVID-19 testing will be held at Deliverance Temple, 1125 E 6th St., Alton, 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.
