ALTON - The Riverbend Ministerial Alliance, in conjunction with the Madison County Health Department, will be providing COVID-19 testing this Wednesday, August 12, and Saturday, August 15.

Wednesday's coronavirus testing will be held at Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church, 2621 Amelia St., Alton, 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Saturday's COVID-19 testing will be held at Deliverance Temple, 1125 E 6th St., Alton, 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.