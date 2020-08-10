ALTON - The Riverbend Ministerial Alliance, in conjunction with the Madison County Health Department, will be providing COVID-19 testing this Wednesday, August 12, and Saturday, August 15.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Wednesday's coronavirus testing will be held at Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church, 2621 Amelia St., Alton, 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Saturday's COVID-19 testing will be held at Deliverance Temple, 1125 E 6th St., Alton, 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.

More like this:

Aug 22, 2023 - Toko Sushi and Boba to Open in September

Aug 24, 2023 - OSF Saint Anthony’s Only Riverbend Region Hospital To Implement Next Generation Lab Analyzer Technology

Aug 15, 2023 - Motorcyclist Who Died In Saturday Crash Identified As Wood River Man

Aug 23, 2023 - IDPH Reports First Illinois West Nile Virus Death of 2023

Aug 1, 2023 - Coroner Nonn Identifies Pedestrian Struck In Fatal Accident

 