ALTON - Riverbend Kitchen and More, LLC, has an overall business philosophy that works: “To bring customer’s kitchen and bath ideas to life.”

Riverbend Kitchen and More, LLC (RKM), opened its current location at 215 Herbert Street, Alton, in December 2014.

RKM has expanded its personnel over the last month, as Caroline Warren joined RKM full time. Caroline recently graduated with her Bachelor of Science in Housing and Interior Design from Missouri State University College of Business.

RKM General Manager Deehan Coffman said the team of five kitchen and bath designers and experienced craftsmen will help a customer create the perfect kitchen or bath that meets a person’s needs and budget.

Coffman said the business always strives to show the following:

“Excellent customer service.”

“Great professionalism."

“Creative, innovative, and flexible approach.”

Coffman pointed out that RKM provides kitchen and bath renovations with a focus on the details.

“We listen, respond and do everything we can to make the process a pleasure,” she said. “We offer a wide array of products for the interior construction and renovation of homes and businesses. While focusing heavily on cabinets and countertops, RKM can provide turnkey options for your project - a one-stop shop for everything needed to outfit your new kitchen, bath, wet bar, office, or entry area.

“River Bend Kitchen and More specialize in the design and construction of kitchens, baths, and bars, and the utilization of casework and architectural millwork for the enhancement of all areas of your home. Working with you, we integrate high-quality workmanship with state-of-the-art products for a perfect blend of form and function to provide a value-driven design that encourages your own image and lifestyle.”

For more information, contact (618) 462-8955, visit the website at:

www.riverbendkm.com People can find us on Facebook at Riverbend Kitchen & More.

or visit the Facebook page at

https://www.facebook.com/riverbendkitchenandmore

