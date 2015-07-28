ALTON – The OSF Saint Anthony’s Foundation has announced Riverbend Head Start & Family Services as the Business Health Award winner for August.

“We appreciate it. We place a big emphasizes on nutrition and healthy choices for our employees and the population we serve,” said Chuck Parr, president of Riverbend Head Start. “We work with our insurance provider to offer weight loss and smoking cessation programs. It encourages our employees through lower health insurance premiums.”

The Business Health Award program was established earlier this year by OSF Saint Anthony’s Foundation to recognize area businesses that provide health and wellness programs for their employees. The award recognizes their ongoing commitment to promoting healthy work environments and encouraging workers to live healthier lifestyles.

To qualify for the monthly award, a business must be nominated – self-nomination is allowed. Once nominated, the business receives an application which is scored on health education, supportive environments, integration of worksite wellness programs, and available health screening options.

“Head Start does so much for the mental and physical well-being of their employees and the community members that use their services,” said Monica Bristow, president of the Riverbend Growth Association and Business Health Award committee member. “For almost 100 years, they have been, and continue to be, a great asset for our community. Not only do they help the children, they help the parents establish a solid foundation for their family’s future.”

Riverbend Head Start’s mission is to empower children and families to develop positive skills to meet life’s challenges. And according to Parr, this mission can only be achieved through happy, healthy employees. Some of the health initiatives Head Start has implemented for employees include: health-based newsletters, workshops, a wellness library, flu shots and discounts to area gyms.

“Our employees are critical to our success. Our management team strives to maintain a safe and healthy workplace with a positive work environment,” Parr said.

Businesses that would like to start implementing a health and wellness program within their place of employment are encouraged to inquire as well. OSF Saint Anthony’s has a variety of health-wise options available for area employers.

For more information on the Business Health Award, please call OSF Saint Anthony’s Foundation at 463-5168. To download a nomination form, go to osfhealthcarefoundation.org/Alton.

