ALTON - Riverbend Head Start Circle of Care 25th Anniversary Celebration Dinner will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, May 17, at The Commons at Lewis and Clark Community College.

The Circle of Care Award was established in 1994 by Mary Cox, Sandy Lauschke, and Nancy Ryrie. The three envisioned a way to generate support for Riverbend Head Start & Family Services by recognizing community leaders who exhibit a strong sense of service and philanthropy.

Over the past 24 years, the annual tribute has acknowledged the following recipients: Dr. Paul Pierce, Rod & Jane St. Clair, Essic Robinson, Dale & Carol Neudecker, Judge Nicolas Byron & Josephine Beckwith, Jim Goodwin, Buddy Davis, Paul & Sandy Lauschke, Jack & Betty Jacoby, Don Miller, Anna Beach & Andy Simpson, Ron McMullen, Steve & Mary Lou Cousley, Senator William Haine, Tom & Jeana Hutchinson, Bill & Pat Kessler, Diana Enloe, Ed & Nancy Ryrie, Mike & Cindy Lefferson, Dr. Robert & Charlene Hamilton, Ed & Patty Morrissey, Bill & Vicki Schrimpf, Dwight & Cheryl Werts, Steve & Jane Saale and Lisa Nielson & Michael Moehn. In 2017, Riverbend Head Start & Family Services welcomed Randy and Beth Gori to the esteemed circle of honorees.

Article continues after sponsor message

While Circle remains a signature fundraising event and continues to seek the help of community leaders and corporate Sponsors, this year's event will be somewhat different. The intent of Circle 25 is to be a transformational ceremony reflective of this year’s theme: Step Forward to Empower the Next Generation.

Circle 25 will serve as an opportunity to publicly highlight families positively impacted by the agency’s services and publicly admire and celebrate the significant contributions of a collective group from the past 24 years of honorees (Circle Alumni) who have helped to empower and strengthen over 19,000 impoverished children and helped raise nearly $1.2 million.

The cost for reservation is $75.00 per person and includes a seated dinner and dessert. A table of 8 is $600. Proceeds raised this year and beyond will continue to help sustain the organization's ability to offer children and their families, quality education and life skills training, ultimately building strong, family first communities.

Individuals interested in attending the event or making a tax-deductible gift, should call: 618-463-5946 or email interests and questions to: circle@riverbendfamilies.org.

More like this:

Related Video: