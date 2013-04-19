Thursday, April 18, 2013, Madison County, IL... Riverbend Head Start & Family Services, a local nonprofit, announced that it has reached 85% of its fundraising goal for its 20th annual Circle of Care Award Dinner. According to agency spokesperson, Debby Edelman, the Steering Committee has been working toward a goal of raising $50,000.

"They are going to exceed their goal," said Edelman. "They have been working hard on this since January."

The committee members are Lori Artis, Donna Georgewitz, Bryan and Susan Hatfield, Matt & Jenn Schrimpf, Brett Stawar and Dwight Werts.

Article continues after sponsor message

Edelman said that the Circle of Care Steering Committee is made up of family and peers of the award recipients. It changes every year.

This year Bill and Vicki Schrimpf will receive the Circle of Care award for their dedication to community betterment. The award dinner is Thursday, May 9, at 5:30 p.m. at The Commons at Lewis and Clark Community College. Dinner reservations are $75 and can be made until Friday, April 26, by contacting Edelman at 618/463-5946 or dedelman@riverbendfamilies.org.

Proceeds from the event benefit local children. Locally, Riverbend Head Start provides unduplicated child development and family strengthening services to over 1,000 children, age 5 and under, and their caregivers. Families must qualify for the program, which has a goal to prepare children for kindergarten.

Riverbend Head Start & Family Services is a 97-year-old 501c3 nonprofit organization that operates the federal Head Start program in Madison County, Illinois. The agency attracts donations, in-kind gifts and volunteers in order to match its grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

More like this: