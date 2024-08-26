ALTON - Riverbend Head Start & Family Services (RHSFS) is pleased to host its second annual Donor Appreciation and Back-to-School celebration this Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Vera Lee Meeting & Event Venue in Alton.

In addition to the RHSFS Board of Directors, Alton Mayor David Goins has confirmed his attendance, along with Granite City Police Chief Nick Novacich, and State Representative Amy Elik.

“The commitment of our individual donors and our corporate sponsors is helping to transform the lives of families and children here in Madison County,” said President/CEO Gene Howell. “Together we can build and strengthen community when we prioritize quality early childhood education and resources for all children, regardless of their current situation or circumstances at birth.”

At Riverbend Head Start and Family Services, our efforts to help families overcome generational poverty are successful because of the support of our caring and committed donors.

Guest speakers include President/CEO Gene Howell, Board Chair Monica Bristow, Board Vice Chair Damian Jones, and current Head Start parents Samantha Jolliff and Leisia Swink. Operations Director Cathy Blevens will serve as the program’s emcee.

