GODFREY - The RiverBend Growth Association today announced its newest members:

- 4204 Main Street Brewing Co. – Alton, IL

- Continuum Technology Group – St. Louis, MO

- Heights Finance Corporation – Alton, IL

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 11 communities knows as the Riverbend.  For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.

