RIVERBEND - The RiverBend Growth Association’s Young Adults Committee has selected the five Non-Profits where they will be volunteering over the course of the 2018-2019 school year. The five Non-Profits selected are the American Cancer Society, Boys and Girls Club of Bethalto, Community Hope Center, Pride, Inc., and (Friends of) Madison County Child Advocacy Center.

The RiverBend Growth Association’s Young Adults Committee (YAC) consists of two representatives from the RiverBend Growth Association’s member schools and mentors from the RiverBend Growth Association’s membership. The high school representatives are a junior and a senior from Alton High School, Civic Memorial High School, East Alton – Wood River High School, Marquette Catholic High School, and Roxana High School.

The student’s mentors are Amber Scott of 1st MidAmerica Credit Union for Civic Memorial High School, Cindy Small of Cope Plastics Inc. for Alton High School, Jeff Lauritzen of COUNTRY Financial® for Marquette Catholic High School, Lindsey Kahl of Midwest Members Credit Union for East Alton – Wood River High School, and Sandy Smith of TheBANK of Edwardsville for Roxana High School.

The YAC students will be volunteering with the Non-Profits they have chosen from December through April. During this time they will also plan a fundraiser to raise money for one of the Non-Profits of their choosing at the end of the year, and for one of the students on the committee. The money they raise from the fundraiser will be split between the Non-Profit and a student who was the most professional and active on the committee. The fundraiser has not yet been chosen but will be soon.

Last year the students held a Mr. Irresistible: Challenge of the Riverbend contest. The YAC was able to persuade students and teachers from each of the five high schools to compete, and the YAC raised $5,200. That money was split evenly and donated to Kreative Kids Learning Center in Alton, and given to Lauren Walsh of Marquette Catholic High School in the form of a scholarship. Lauren Walsh is currently enrolled with Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, and Kreative Kids was able to purchase more toys and equipment for the families they serve.

About the RiverBend Growth Association

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and the Economic Development Organization for the communities of the Riverbend. As a Chamber of Commerce, we actively promote activities between our member businesses. As an Economic Development Organization, we work closely with state, regional, county and local officials to develop new employment opportunities.

The Growth Association serves the following communities in southwestern Illinois: Alton, Bethalto, East Alton, Elsah, Foster Township, Godfrey, Grafton, Hartford, Roxana, South Roxana, Wood River, and Wood River Township.

The mission of the Growth Association is to provide the leadership required to attract, promote and support new and existing enterprise growth throughout the Riverbend community.

