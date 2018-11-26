GODFREY - The RiverBend Growth Association’s (RBGA) Ambassador Committee will be ringing bells for the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign on December 8th, at the Walmart in Godfrey, IL. The Ambassador Committee is a group of professionals who represent the RBGA as a public relations body. The Ambassador Committee provides the RBGA visibility by generously volunteering with the RBGA and other organizations through the RBGA.

The Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign started on November 23rd, 2018 at 13 separate locations throughout the Riverbend. Locations include six local Schnucks stores; Walgreens in Bethalto and Godfrey; two each at the Godfrey and Wood River Walmart; and the Alton Square Post Office. This is one of the largest fundraising campaigns for the Salvation Army, and the money raised is used to help the people in the Riverbend Community.

If you would like more information on volunteering or information on other Salvation Army programs call 618-465-7764.

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and the Economic Development Organization for the communities of the Riverbend. As a Chamber of Commerce, we actively promote activities among our member businesses. As an Economic Development Organization, we work closely with state, regional, county and local officials to develop new employment opportunities. The mission of the Growth Association is to provide the leadership required to attract, promote and support new and existing enterprise growth throughout the Riverbend community. You can reach the RiverBend Growth Association online at www.growthassociation.com or call the office at 618-467-2280.

