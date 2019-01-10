RiverBend Growth Association welcomes new members for January 2019 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GODFREY - The RiverBend Growth Association announces its newest members: Better hearing Clinic: T. K. Parthasarathy is a board-certified audiologist at the Better Hearing Clinic and former professor of audiology at SIUE with 31 years of clinical, teaching, and research experience working with the hearing-impaired patients. Dr. T.K. Parthasarathy has outstanding expertise and knowledge in diagnostic hearing testing, tinnitus evaluation and treatment, and customized hearing aid solutions. We have a state-of-the-art facility and the best 21 st century revolutionary and effective hearing aid technology. Understanding the way our patients live, their personal hearing needs, and expectations will help us craft a more personalized and comprehensive customized hearing solution than anyone else can offer. Our expert solutions and counseling are delivered to patients with utmost care and compassion. Dr. T.K. Parthasarathy provides diagnostic testing and treatment plan for patients 3 years and older. His practice works very closely with the patient's primary care physician (PCP) to optimize patients overall health and quality of life. He provides a Risk-Free hearing aid trial. The follow-up after the purchase of the hearing instrument is for the life of the hearing instrument that covers for regular free cleaning and checkups. In addition, unlimited office visits are also offered for reprogramming of the hearing instruments. They are here to help you and serve you. They are focused on the patient’s best interest and helping them hear clearly is their “Only” business. As a part of the Hearing Wellness Program in the community, a FREE hearing testing is offered for all patients 50 years and older. Please call them at 618-433-9932 for your appointment. 94 Northport Dr. Alton, IL 62002. Betterhearingclinic.com

Happy Hour Baber Stop: The Happy Hour Barber Stop is a traditional style barbershop geared towards exceptional customer service, great haircuts and a variety of hair/beard products. We offer haircuts, beard trims, and eyebrow waxes. There's a comfortable waiting area, with complimentary drinks, along with relaxing seating and even old-school arcade systems. Like a traditional barbershop, we concentrate mostly on men's cuts but are proficient in women's also. For small children, we have a unique child's barber chair along with a train table to keep them busy while waiting. We accommodate all ages! A barbershop is nothing without a good haircut. The owner, Claudia, has worked in a barbershop for 18 years, perfecting her trade, before following her dream and opening her own shop. Visit us, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday 8:30a – 5:30p or Saturday 8:00a – 1:00p walk-ins only. Mondays and Thursdays call for an appointment. Remember it's not just a haircut it's an experience! 4619 N. Alby St. Godfrey, IL 62035. 618-363-4866. Facebook.com/happyhourbarberstop.