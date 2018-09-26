ALTON - The RiverBend Growth Association (RBGA) will host its 25th Annual State of the RiverBend Luncheon where they will award the Captain of the RiverBend honors to organizations and businesses that are making a difference in the community through economic enhancement, community involvement, and government & public enhancement.

Honorees for the 25th Annual State of the RiverBend Luncheon will include 1st MidAmerica Credit Union, AdVantage, Alton Community Unit School District #11, Alton Memorial Hospital, Imperial Manufacturing Group, Lewis and Clark Community College, OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center, and WBGZ Radio.

The RiverBend Growth Association will honor Alton Memorial Hospital, Imperial Manufacturing Group, and OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center for their economic enhancement of the Riverbend. The RBGA will honor 1st MidAmerica Credit Union, AdVantage, and WBGZ Radio for their community involvement in the Riverbend. The Growth Association will also honor Alton Community School District #11 and Lewis and Clark Community College for their government and public enhancement of the Riverbend. More information on the accomplishments of these eight honorees will be shared by the RiverBend Growth Association at the State of the Riverbend Luncheon.

Nominations for the awards were reviewed by the RiverBend Growth Association’s Executive Committee, presided by John Roberts of Roberts Motors, Inc. and the 2018 Chairman of the RiverBend Growth Association.

“We have a respected and deserving group of awardees this year to share with the Riverbend Community. I look forward to being able to award the Captain’s Hat to each winning Organization.”, Chairman Roberts remarked.

Article continues after sponsor message

The RiverBend Growth Association’s 25th Annual State of the RiverBend will be held on Thursday, October 25th, 2018 at the Lewis and Clark Community College Commons with registration and networking starting at 11:00 AM and the program starting at 12:15 PM after the buffet luncheon. Individual tickets are available and sponsorships are available as well. Sponsorships include a reserved table of eight, recognition in the State of the RiverBend program, and recognition on the Growth Association’s website and social media page. If you are interested in an individual ticket or a sponsorship please visit our website at www.growthassociation.com , call the office at 618-467-2280, or email tholmes@growthassociation.com .

About the RiverBend Growth Association

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and the Economic Development Organization for the communities of the Riverbend. As a Chamber of Commerce, we actively promote activities between our member businesses. As an Economic Development Organization, we work closely with state, regional, county and local officials to develop new employment opportunities.

The Growth Association serves the following communities in southwestern Illinois: Alton, Bethalto, East Alton, Elsah, Foster Township, Godfrey, Grafton, Hartford, Roxana, South Roxana, Wood River and Wood River Township.

The mission of the Growth Association is to provide leadership required to attract, promote and support new and existing enterprise growth throughout the Riverbend community

More like this:

Related Video: