GODFREY, IL– The RiverBend Growth Association will host a ribbon cutting ceremony for the opening of the section of IL255 from Humbert Road to its terminus at US67. The ribbon cutting will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, November 21. Participants are asked to enter IL255 at Humbert Road proceeding north.

Representatives from IDOT, the RiverBend Growth Association, Corridor 67 and State and Local elected officials will be in attendance.

