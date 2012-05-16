GODFREY, IL., May 17, 2012... Join theThe RiverBend Growth Association at two Cash Mobs during Small Business Week!

A Cash Mob is the latest phenomenon for supporting local business. Inspired by Flash Mobs, a Cash Mob is a group of people who assemble at a local business and all buy items from that business. The purpose of these mobs is to support both the local businesses and the overall community.

The RiverBend Growth Association selected St. Peters Hardware & Rental and Precision Electrical & Lighting. The RBGA is asking the community to show up at St. Peters Hardware at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 21st and at Precision Electrical & Lighting at 11 a.m. on Tuesday May 22nd. St. Peters is located at 2502 State Street in Alton and Precision is located at 502 E. Bethalto Drive in Bethalto. Both businesses are looking forward to hosting the Mob.

There are three rules at Cash Mobs: 1) Spend $20; 2) Meet three people you didn’t know before and 3) HAVE FUN! Come on out and give it a try!

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 11 communities known as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.

