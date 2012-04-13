RIVERBEND GROWTH ASSOCIATION OFFERING TRIP TO COSTA RICA FOR AREA BUSINESS LEADERS AND RESIDENTS: Pre-Tour Briefing to Be Held on April 18
GODFREY, ILL., April 13, 2012 . . . Costa Rica is a place of rich natural wonders. Experience a journey where you will explore an outstanding variety of life in the nature preserves of Braulio Carillo National Park, Tortuguero National Park, La Tirimbina Biological Reserve and Arenal Volcano Rain Forest. From pristine landscapes to ongoing volcanic eruptions, this Central American Nation teems with natural wonders. Seek out amazing sights and sounds.
The RiverBend Growth Association is offering a group rate of $2,399 per person, available to Growth Association members and non-members, for an exciting 9-day nearly all-inclusive trip to experience the wonders of Costa Rica.
Trip includes:
- Round trip international airfare from Lambert International Airport
- Hotel accommodations for 8 nights
- 14 Meals (8 breakfasts, 6 dinners)
- All in-country transportation
- English-speaking tour guides
- Entrance fees to tourist attractions
Those interested in experiencing Costa Rica are encouraged to attend a pre-tour briefing on April 18, 2012 from 5:00 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Alton. A questions and answers session will be administered by an experienced tour operator.
Monica Bristow, president of the RiverBend Growth Association says, “The 9-day tour we have planned in October is packed with remarkable educational and cultural opportunities in a beautiful setting.”
Space is limited so those interested in taking advantage of this great value are encouraged to call the RiverBend Growth Association at (618) 467-2280 today to make a reservation. More information is available at www.growthassociation.com. Email inquiries may be sent to info@growthassociation.com
