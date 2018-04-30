ALTON - The RiverBend Growth Association has named United Methodist Village Senior Living Community its Small Business of the Month for March.

The RiverBend Growth Association selects a small business to honor each month. Winners are selected based on a scoring system that awards points for number of years in business, number of employees, overcoming adversity and community service. For information on United Methodist Village contact them at (618) 466-8662 or visit them on-line at unitedmethodistvillage.com or visit them on Facebook.

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 12 communities known as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.

