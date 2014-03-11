Riverbend Growth Association Names Spencer T. Olin Golf Course As Small Business of the Month Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GODFREY, IL., March 11, 2014... The RiverBend Growth Association today named Spencer T. Olin Golf Course its Small Business of the Month. The RiverBend Growth Association selects a small business to honor each month. Winners are selected based on a scoring system that awards points for number of years in business, number of employees, overcoming adversity and community service. For more information about Spencer T. Olin Golf Course contact them at 618-465-3111 or 314-355-8128. Article continues after sponsor message The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 11 communities knows as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280. ### More like this: Related Video: Print Version Submit a News Tip