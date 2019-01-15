ALTON - The RiverBend Growth Association has named Smart Choice Auto Sales as its Small Business of the Month for January.

Smart Choice Auto Sales has been named January’s Small Business of the Month! Since opening their doors in 2007 Smart Choice Auto Sales has continued their commitment to provide an honest and up front business approach that has resulted in over 3,900 retail vehicle sales. During that time their reputation has remained among the best in the industry while being awarded, “Best Used Car Dealer” by readers of the Alton Telegraph six of the last eight years and a spotless history with the Better Business Bureau (BBB). They have accomplished this by eliminating the smoke-and-mirrors practices, and adhering to a strict reconditioning process that makes their High Quality Pre-owned vehicles the cleanest you will find. They also provide free CARFAX® history reports and offer Credit Union financing with the best available interest rates. As a small, family run business they pride their selves in turning customers into friends with the hope you feel comfortable recommending them to someone who is in the market for a vehicle.

Two years ago they opted to enhance their current location in lieu of relocating. Their main building was remodeled and updated, and they expanded with a brand new 4-bay detail shop, and equipped both buildings with solar panels that supply 70% of their electricity needs. They take pride in their appearance by keeping their landscaping, lot, and inventory well organized and presentable. Their employees are consistently improving through weekly training programs centered on product knowledge, and Federal compliance. Within the last year they have hired a technician that is currently working towards obtaining full Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) Certification as well.

Smart Choice Auto Sales also takes pride in community service. In the past they have sponsored a food drive for the Community Hope Center and many local golf tournaments, trivia nights, and local high school events. They also contribute to The Salvation Army, Wounded Warriors Project, and many others. Each of the salesmen is active in the community as well. One salesman is in training to be a Godfrey Volunteer Firefighter, one is a little league football coach, and a third salesman volunteers with a local organization benefiting family’s battling childhood cancer. They are proud to have served the Riverbend communities for the past 11 years, and they are looking forward to extending that far into the future.

You can view the video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=El1el20mhso

Do you know a small business worthy of this honor? Nominate them by using the form on this page - http://www.growthassociation.com/page/recognitions-and-awards/.

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the communities known as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.

