RiverBend Growth Association names new members for December 2018

GODFREY - The RiverBend Growth Association announces its newest members:

MillerKing LLC: MillerKing LLC is a local law firm with strong community ties to the Riverbend and St. Louis area. MillerKing represents individuals, families, small businesses, and local municipalities in a variety of legal matters. The attorneys - who offer a wide range of trial, courtroom, and business experience - focus and concentrate in the practice areas of Personal Injury, Wrongful Death, Workers' Compensation, Business Law and Litigation, Real Estate Law, Estate Planning and Probate, Criminal and Traffic, and Family Law. 205 West Main Street East Alton, IL 62024. 618-462-8405. MillerKingLaw.com.

Office Depot #2341: Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) is a leading provider of business services and supplies, products and technology solutions through its fully integrated omni-channel platform of approximately 1,400 stores, online presence, and dedicated sales professionals and technicians to small, medium and enterprise businesses. Through its banner brands Office Depot®, OfficeMax®, CompuCom® and Grand&Toy®, the company offers its customers the tools and resources they need to focus on their passion of starting, growing and running their business. For more information, visit officedepot.com, download the Office Depot app on your iPhone or Android and follow @officedepot on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. 303 E. Homer Adams Parkway Alton, IL 62002. 618-465-0155. Officedepot.com

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 12 communities known as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.