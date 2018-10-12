GODFREY - The RiverBend Growth Association has named Investment Planners – Alton as its Small Business of the Month for October.

Investment Planners – Alton has been named October’s Small Business of the Month! Investment Planners is a full service financial and investment planning advisory firm. They are partnered with CJ Schlosser, a local tax and accounting firm. They offer an array of services with this partnership, and are able to provide the highest level of service to their clients.

Offering an extensive range of investment options to achieve your financial needs is their priority. They understand that your money and investments are important whether you are just starting out creating a nest egg or have an established one. Being there every step of the way is of utmost importance.

To contact investment planners you can visit them at 233 E. Center Dr. Alton, IL 62002. If you would like to call them their phone number is 618-466-0100. They are open Monday through Friday from 8:00AM – 4:00PM, and are by appointment on Saturday. Visit their website today at ipiriverbend.com.

Do you know a small business worthy of this honor? Nominate them by using the form on this page - http://www.growthassociation.com/page/recognitions-and-awards/.

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 12 communities known as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.

