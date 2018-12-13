ALTON - The RiverBend Growth Association has named Hit N Run Convenience Store as its Small Business of the Month for December.

Hit N Run Convenience Store (Hit N Run) has been named December’s Small Business of the Month! Dwight and Teresa Fowler recently purchased all six Hit N Run Convenience Stores in 2017. Their mission and vision are to grow by taking care of their employees, customers, and communities in which they operate, and never forgetting that the kids are our future.

Hit N Run with the Fowlers at the lead has increased its involvement with the communities they serve. In September 2017 Hit N Run donated soda, water, chips and more to the Soap Box Derby: East Alton Fire Department to help make the event the most successful ever! In December 2017 they donated surplus toys to the Riverbender.com Community Center and donated cookies and coffee to the City of Wood River’s Winter Wonder Walk. They donated 15 $20 gas cards to the Mustache March in 2017, and in 2018 they helped sponsor the event and donated gift certificates for the Mustache March to give to police officers. They celebrated the 40th anniversary of the Pee Wee Run which is the longest run for kids in the United States. Their Hit N Run Cares program has helped raise $25,000 last period, and the money is currently being divided and distributed to The Boys and Girls Club of Alton, Oasis Women’s Center, Riverbender.com Community Center, and eight area police departments.

Article continues after sponsor message

Teresa Fowler has been with Hit N Run for 39 years. She started at 16 years of age cleaning the laundromat and has since worked her way up to General Manager of the enterprise. Teresa is most proud that her management team is long-term employees with an average tenure of 15 years across their six stores.

Hit N Run has six convenient locations. Two stores in Alton: in North Alton at 2345 State Street and one in Upper Alton at 1818 Washington Avenue. They are located at 308 W. St. Louis Avenue in East Alton, and 900 E. Edwardsville Road in Wood River. The Bethalto location is at 515 N. Bellwood, and the Granite City Location is at 4601 Maryville Road. For more information visit their website hitnrunstores.com.

You can view the video here: https://youtu.be/Sw-gDxKwo7U

Do you know a small business worthy of this honor? Nominate them by using the form on this page - http://www.growthassociation.com/page/recognitions-and-awards/.

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the communities known as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.

More like this:

Related Video: