Alton, IL., February 6, 2013... The RiverBend Growth Association today named Glenhaven Gardens of Alton its Small Business of the Month.

The RiverBend Growth Association selects a small business to honor each month. Winners are selected based on a scoring system that awards points for number of years in business, number of

employees, overcoming adversity and community service. For more information about Glenhaven Gardens of Alton contact them at 618-462-1500.

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 11 communities knows as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.

