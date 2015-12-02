GODFREYThe RiverBend Growth Association today named Gent Funeral Home, Inc. as Small Business of the Month.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The RiverBend Growth Association selects a small business to honor each month.  Winners are selected based on a scoring system that awards points for number of years in business, number of employees, overcoming adversity and community service. For information about Gent Funeral Home, contact them at (618) 466-5544 or visit www.gentfuneralhome.com .

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 11 communities knows as the Riverbend. 

For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.

More like this:

Dec 7, 2023 - Lauritzen's COUNTRY Financial Receives December Small Business Award

Jan 17, 2024 - Midwest Members Credit Union Names Senior Mia Plumb "Oiler Of The Month"

Feb 14, 2024 - Alton River Dragons Named 2024 Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Partner Of The Year

Oct 4, 2023 - RBGA Young Adults Committee Kicks Off New Year

Aug 9, 2023 - Third-Generation Dealership Garners Small Business Award

Related Video:

RBGA Awards Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home December Small Business of the Month

Roberts Motors: RBGA Small Business of the Month

 