EDWARDSVILLE - The RiverBend Growth Association has named Edison’s Entertainment Complex as its Small Business of the Month for February.

Edison’s Entertainment Complex is an all-in-one, family-friendly entertainment complex in Edwardsville, Illinois. They offer food, drinks, and games for all ages. Visit them and enjoy quality bonding time with your family, friends, and co-workers!

Edison’s is a locally-owned small business with the goal of providing a great place for people to gather for life’s celebrations and for everyday enjoyment. There is no entertainment center in the St. Louis area quite like Edison’s Entertainment Complex. Whether you are a thrill-seeker or a chill-seeker, they offer a variety of entertainment options perfect for kids, teens, and adults like boutique bowling, laser tag, and a massive arcade. Edison’s Entertainment Complex offers genius level fun for everyone.

Edison’s Entertainment Complex is not just an entertainment complex but also has a full services bar and restaurant. It is a great place to relax, enjoy good food, and have a drink with friends and colleagues. They have recently expanded their menu to include slow-smoked BBQ from their all-new wood-fire smoker and serves inventive pizzas, gourmet burgers, a large variety of street tacos, scrumptious salads, and so much more.

Edison’s also is a great place for company events and has 10 party and event spaces to choose from. They can accommodate any group ranging from meetings as small as two people to company events as large as 1,000 people, and every type of party celebration in between. Talk to one of their experienced party planners, and they will make sure your meeting or party goes off with a bang.

You can visit Edison’s Entertainment complex at 2477 S State Route 157 Edwardsville, Illinois 62025. They are open Sunday 11 AM – 9 PM, Monday through Wednesday 11 AM – 10 PM, Thursday 11 AM – 11 PM, Friday 11 AM – 1 AM, and Saturday 10 AM – 1 AM. If you are interested in learning more about what Edison’s has to offer you can call 618-307-9020, or visit edisonsfun.com. Keep up to date on their news and information by making sure to like and follow their Facebook Page.

Do you know a small business worthy of this honor? Nominate them by using the form on this page - http://www.growthassociation.com/page/recognitions-and-awards/.

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the communities known as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.

