HARTFORD - The RiverBend Growth Association has named Colman’s Country Campers as its Small Business of the Month for September 2020.

Brian Campbell and Matt Diamond became the new owners of Colman’s Country Campers in early 2019 and has been dedicated to making their customers happy. Colman’s Country Campers, one of the largest dealerships in the state of Illinois, provides superior customer service. They have an entire team that consists of professional sales members, finance experts, service technicians, and a knowledgeable parts and accessories staff to support its customers.

The duo, Campbell and Diamond, are also opening up Five Diamonds Campground, next to Hartford’s Lewis and Clark Confluence Tower. The campground will have 49 spaces, water, sewer and electric hookups, and a small convenience store located at Colman’s Country Campers. Five Diamonds Campground is expected to open in October.

Colman’s Country Campers offers the newest models including Flagstaff, Puma, Surveyor, Salem, Sandpiper, Crusader, and Avenger. Their indoor showroom allows you to shop in comfort even on those days when the weather doesn’t cooperate. Colman’s Country Campers prides themselves on providing its customers with the best value for their hard-earned dollar. Whether you are looking for your first camper, one that will last through your retirement, and anywhere in between, Colman’s has you covered!

If you are interested in learning more about Colman’s Country Campers visit them in person at #2 Fun Street Hartford, Illinois 62048, or visit their website at colmanscampers.com. If you have any questions you can call them at 618-254-1180. Colman’s Country Campers’ hours are Monday through Friday from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM and Saturday 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM. Their Service department is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 AM to 5:30 PM. Keep up to date on new campers, discount prices, and other information by following them on Facebook @colmanscountrycampers or on Twitter @colmanscampers.

Do you know a small business worthy of this honor? Nominate them by using the form on this page - https://growthassociation.com/recognition-awards/

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the communities known as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.

