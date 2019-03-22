Alton, IL. March 22, 2019...The RiverBend Growth Association has named Arrow Signs & Outdoor Services, Inc. as its Small Business of the Month for March.

Arrow Signs & Outdoor Services Inc. is a full-service company located in Alton, Illinois. Since 1981 Arrow Signs has provided their customers with outstanding service from design to fabrication to installation. They will work with you to choose what would be most effective for your business. Whether that is billboards, building signage, and lighting, pan face signage, an electronic message center, or something different, Arrow Signs can help your business or organization.

Arrow Signs & Outdoor Services, Inc. has worked with over 1,000 local and national businesses to help maximize their advertising, visual presence, and practicality. The excellent service they provide, along with decades of community involvement, has created a trust that keeps customers coming back. Arrow Signs has the equipment and staff to take care of any size commercial, community, or industrial project from start to finish.

Article continues after sponsor message

Arrow Signs & Outdoor Services Inc. was established in 1981, in the basement of Lance J. DeMond. They understand the importance of giving back to their community and do so by sponsoring and donating to many different organizations and events. They sponsor many different golf tournaments including Riverbend Down Syndrome Association, Beverly Farm Foundation, Boys and Girls Club of Alton, and more. They also participate yearly in the Fall City-Wide Litter Clean-Up with Pride, Inc. Recently Arrow Signs has donated to the Alton Boys and Girls Club for their new location.

You can contact Arrow Signs & Outdoor Services Inc. by calling 618-466-0818, or by visiting their website at www.arrowsignsinc.com. They are located at 4545 North Alby St. Godfrey, Illinois 62035. They are open from 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM Monday through Friday. Make sure to like and follow their Facebook Page (facebook.com/arrow.signs.7).

Do you know a small business worthy of this honor? Nominate them by using the form on this page - http://www.growthassociation.com/page/recognitions-and-awards/.

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the communities known as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.

More like this: