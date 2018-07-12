ALTON - The RiverBend Growth Association has named Adams Development Company as its Small Business of the Month for June.

The RiverBend Growth Association selects a small business to honor each month. Winners are selected based on a scoring system that awards points for the number of years in business, the number of employees, overcoming adversity and community service. For information on Adams Development Company contact them at (618) 465-8900 or visit them online at adamsdevelopmentco.com.

Do you know a small business worthy of this honor? Nominate them by using the form on this page - http://www.growthassociation.com/page/recognitions-and-awards/.

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 12 communities known as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.

