GODFREY - The RiverBend Growth Association, the chamber of commerce and economic development organization for the Riverbend, hosted a ribbon cutting for the grand opening of Steve Tassinari – State Farm on October 5th, 2018. Steve Tassinari was born and raised in the Alton/Godfrey area. Tassinari is able to arrange simple home and car insurance quotes and has a licensed team of four professionals to serve your needs. Motorcycle, boat, and RV Insurance are also available through Tassinari. You can talk about life insurance and a life needs analysis with Tassinari. As a State Farm Insurance Agent in Godfrey, Steve Tassinari is able to provide insurance in the Alton/Godfrey area as well as Missouri. Don’t forget about their “Good Neighbor Services & Discounts.”

“I think it is great that Steve Tassinari, a local resident of our area has taken over the State Farm Agency that used to be Butch Chapel’s. With his family’s name and the backing of State Farm, that will be a very, very special addition to the Village of Godfrey. I welcome Steve Tassinari and his valued employees to the Village,” the Mayor of Godfrey Mike McCormick commented.

If you are interested in talking with Steve Tassinari you can call him at 618-466-2700. Tassinari’s office is located at 2709 Godfrey Rd. Godfrey, IL 62035, across from Schnucks and Hardees between Liberty Bank and CVS. If you would like more information please visit stevetass.com. On his website you can learn more about Steve Tassinari, file a claim, send a payment, find simple insights® articles, and get a quote. Tassinari is also on Facebook at State Farm – Steve Tassinari Insurance Agent. “We are here to help life go right,” Tassinari concluded.

