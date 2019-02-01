ALTON - The RiverBend Growth Association, the chamber of commerce and economic development organization for the Riverbend, hosted a ribbon cutting for the grand opening and new management of Mid America Audiology Group on January 28th, 2019. For over 30 years, Mid America Audiology Group has been helping people improve the quality of their lives in Alton, Edwardsville, Granite City, and surrounding areas in Southern Illinois.

The quality of life of anyone depends on a person's ability to communicate with friends and family. Mid America Audiology Group is dedicated to improving the quality of life for their patients by offering the best solution for each individual’s hearing needs.

With two Audiologists, a Hearing Instrument Specialist, and strong support staff, each member of the Mid America Audiology Group is experienced, compassionate, and honest. The hearing specialists are committed to excellence and ethics while providing the best care for your specific hearing needs. Mid America Audiology has served the hearing health care needs of patients since 1983. You can be sure that the most up-to-date knowledge and technology go into your hearing diagnosis and treatment.

Mid America Audiology Group offers many hearing services, including hearing aid fitting and dispensing, free hearing screenings, tinnitus treatment, and more. If you or a loved one worry you may be experiencing the start of hearing loss, do not wait to schedule an appointment with one of their qualified and caring professionals. They also offer Videonystagmography (VNG) testing that will help evaluate the vestibular system to determine the cause of dizziness, disequilibrium, or vertigo and provide key information for the management of these systems. Mid America Audiology Group prides itself on fitting the highest-quality hearing aids available on the market today that are expertly programmed to meet the demands of your lifestyle. They provide free hearing screenings at all locations as well as offer a 60-day risk-free trial on hearing aids to help you find your solution.

Mid America Audiology Group has moved to 3511 College Avenue, Alton Illinois 62002, and has other locations in Edwardsville, Glen Carbon, Granite City, and Jerseyville. You can call them at 618-462-7900; office hours are Monday through Friday 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Make sure to like and follow them on Facebook (@MidAmericaAudiologyGroupLtd), and you can visit their website at www.midamericaaudiologygroup.com.

About the RiverBend Growth Association

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and the Economic Development Organization for the communities of the Riverbend. As a Chamber of Commerce, the RiverBend Growth Association actively promote activities among member businesses. As an Economic Development Organization, we work closely with state, regional, county and local officials to develop new employment opportunities.

The Growth Association serves the following communities in southwestern Illinois: Alton, Bethalto, East Alton, Elsah, Foster Township, Godfrey, Grafton, Hartford, Roxana, South Roxana, Wood River, and Wood River Township.

The mission of the Growth Association is to provide the leadership required to attract, promote and support new and existing enterprise growth throughout the Riverbend community.

