ALTON - The RiverBend Growth Association (RBGA) held their annual Riverbend Golf Classic at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course Friday afternoon to raise funds for the RBGA economic development efforts.

Trish Holmes, Director of Member Services at RBGA, said there’s been great support from the community this year with the event hosting over a 100 golfers.

Holmes said a huge thanks is due to the tons of volunteers, Spencer T. Olin Golf Course and the title sponsor 1st MidAmerica Credit Union.

The foursome golf classic included a $1,800 cash payout as well as first, second and third place cash prizes.

For more on the RiverBend Growth Association visit www.growthassociation.com.

