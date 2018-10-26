GODFREY - This year's RiverBend Growth Association Captain of the RiverBend awards were presented at a Thursday afternoon luncheon at Lewis and Clark Community College.

This year’s Captain of the RiverBend awards were given to 1st MidAmerican Credit Union, the AdVantage, WBGZ, Alton Memorial Hospital, OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center, Imperial Manufacturing Group, Lewis and Clark Community College and the Alton School District.

WBGZ, AdVantage and 1st MidAmerican Credit Union were awarded for community involvement. OSF Saint Anthony’s, Alton Memorial and Imperial were recognized for their economic enhancement. Lewis and Clark Community College and the Alton School District were honored for their government and public enhancement.

RiverBend Growth Association President John Keller said it’s hard to believe the ceremony has been held for 25 years, but there's a lot celebrate.

“In the past year, Alton has been named by AARP one of the top ten cities to retire in the United States and also made the top forty affordable cities list in Forbes. Elsah and the Great River Road took first and second places in the Project 200 for Illinois 200 anniversary in the historic sites and scenic spots category.”

Keller also highlighted new addition coming to the RiverBend area including a bike trail and street skate project in Wood River, the addition of Dollar Tree at the former Walgreens in East Alton and the updates happing at East Gate Plaza.

“There continues to be a spirit of entrepreneurship,” Keller added. “It continues to draw visitors not only to Alton but to our entire region.”

During the ceremony, those in attendance took a moment of silence in memory of Village of Godfrey Trustee Eldon Williams.

“He was always known for a quick comment and a smile on his face,” Growth Association President John Keller said. “He’ll be missed by many in this room.”

