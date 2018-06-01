GRAFTON - The RiverBend Growth Association (RBGA) held their largest networking event of the summer, the RBGA Duck Race, at Raging River WaterPark Thursday evening.

Trish Holmes, Director of Member Services at the RBGA, said the annual race hosted around 1,000 during Thursday’s event with several vendors and corporate sponsors in attendance.

“It’s just a great time,” Holmes said. “Great for networking, great to get your business name out there, and great to get your logo out there. We’ll do the duck race and give out about two hundred prizes so we’re really excited about that.”

The race, which started out as a United Way event before the RBGA, dates back over 30 years. Holmes said and the turnout is always great.

“The turnout is always good,” Holmes added. “It’s rain or shine. The turnout has been great, the event runs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and we had people showing up at 4:30 today, so that’s awesome.”

Holmes said the event would not be do-able if it weren’t for the sponsors and volunteers who help make it happen.

