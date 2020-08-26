The RiverBend Growth Association (RBGA) is encouraging Riverbend area businesses and residents to mask up and help slow the spread of the novel Coronavirus.

“All we’re asking is for people to do their part to keep businesses open,” said John Keller, President of the RiverBend Growth Association.

Due to the resurgence of the virus in the Riverbend area, businesses and organizations will soon have to operate under stricter guidelines. According to the Illinois COVID-19 Mitigation Plan, announced on July 15, mitigation strategies in high-risk settings, like bars and restaurants, will be automatically applied in a region that meets resurgence criteria. Mitigation strategies for settings like retail, fitness, and salons will be available if testing and contact tracing data at the local level indicate those mitigations are advisable.

By wearing a mask, keeping 6 feet apart when possible, and following other guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control we can slow the spread, and keep businesses open.

Riverbend area residents should be appreciative of the local businesses that have been implementing innovative and creative business practices during this time. Most businesses are now offering online ordering, delivery and carry out, as well as other practices.

The RBGA is proud of its members who have safely remained open, making it easier for residents to safely shop local.



About the RiverBend Growth Association

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and the Economic Development Organization for the communities of the Riverbend. As a Chamber of Commerce, we actively promote activities among our member businesses. As an Economic Development Organization, we work closely with state, regional, county and local officials to develop new employment opportunities.

The Growth Association serves the following communities in southwestern Illinois: Alton, Bethalto, East Alton, Elsah, Foster Township, Godfrey, Grafton, Hartford, Roxana, South Roxana, Wood River, and Wood River Township.

The mission of the Growth Association is to provide the leadership required to attract, promote and support new and existing enterprise growth throughout the Riverbend community.

