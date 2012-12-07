GODFREY, IL– The RiverBend Growth Association announces the recent formation of its Young Professionals Committee which will be chaired by Katie Drake Sherer, DC and Jacob Sherer, DC.

The Young Professionals (YP) will be a committee of the RBGA that provides young people with the opportunity to develop personal and leadership skills through local community service and organizational involvement. Drs. Katie Drake and Jacob Sherer are Chiropractic physicians at Dr. Frank C. Bemis and Associates on Humbert Road in Alton. As members of the RBGA, they realized that many of their peers are not involved in the community in an organized fashion so they sought to gather peers and build their network of young professionals by forming the YP committee.

Article continues after sponsor message

Young Professionals are men and women between the ages of 21 and 40 who are given opportunities for individual and professional development through personal achievement. The goal of the YP Committee is to assist members in achieving their potential as leaders and encourage their involvement in meaningful activities ranging from community service and environmental awareness to recreation and of course, social interaction. The projects they organize will give members excellent opportunities to grow both personally and professionally. Being a part of the planning helps increase skills in time management, organization, and communication. As members work at the community service projects, friendships are created lasting many years. So while helping the community and learning skills that will help throughout their lives, members are building their networks and having fun while doing so.

Members of the Young Professionals do not have to be members of the RiverBend Growth Association, and there are no membership dues for the committee. The next meeting will be held on December 12, 2012 at 6:30 p.m. at Mac’s Time Out Lounge in downtown Alton. Meetings will be held monthly at RBGA member businesses with special events being planned four times per year.

For more information about YP, contact Katie Drake at kmd418@aol.com.

More like this: