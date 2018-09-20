RiverBend Growth Association announces newest members Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GODFREY - The RiverBend Growth Association announces its newest members: CJP Sealing: Chris Peipert been in business for thirteen years, sole proprietor. He built his business on quality work, competitive pricing, and reliable service, and has a huge repeat customer base. Christopher Peipert, Owner. 5317 Shannon Dr. Godfrey, IL. 618-830-3910 Homestead Financial Mortgage: Since 1998, Homestead Financial Mortgage has been a fixture in the Midwest real estate landscape. Working in the financial services field, yet making mortgages and only mortgages, it is important to make every the best it can be. We pride ourselves on our ability to help each and every client have a great and empowering experience, be it purchase or refinance. This is realized by 24/7 communication & availability and superior training & technology which enhance each customer’s experience. Ryan Wohlert, Branch Manager. 3005 Godfrey Rd. Suite A Godfrey, IL. 618-980-3860 www.facebook.com/hfmgodfrey Morning Glory Home Care: When older adults and their families are in need of help and hope, Morning Glory Home Care goes the extra mile to provide dedicated, individualized, consistent care to restore confidence and enhance the quality of life at home. Services are available 24/7, 365 days a year in seven Illinois counties. Learning as much as we can about a person enables us to match the perfect caregiver, who shares similar likes, dislikes, interests and personality traits, on top of providing the skill and expertise each senior deserves. It’s just one of many reasons both seniors and caregivers remain part of the Morning Glory family long-term because it’s good to be cared for, but it’s great to be cared about! Eliza Pautz, Executive Director. 535 Edwardsville Rd. Suite 140, Troy IL. 618-667-8400 www.morninggloryhomecare.com Special Olympics Illinois: The mission of Special Olympics Illinois is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. This gives them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills, and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes, and the community. We are helping to make the world a better, healthier and more joyful place -- one athlete, one volunteer, one family member at a time. In Special Olympics Illinois, the power and joy of sport, shifts focus to what our athletes CAN do, not what they can't. Instead, we see our athletes' talents and abilities -- and applaud them for all that they can do. Caylee Cook, Manager of Development – Region J. 1318 Mercantile Dr. Highland, IL. 918-323-6227 www.facebook.com/SOILLregionJ www.soill.org/RegionJ Article continues after sponsor message State Farm – Steve Tassinari: Steve was born and raised in the Alton/Godfrey and is the 4th generation of his family to live in the area. In addition to being an Agent at State Farm, he has also been a customer for over 20 years. His office offers Auto, Home, and Life Insurance as well as Financial Services including Banking, Refinancing and Credit Cards. In addition to serving the Alton/Godfrey and surrounding area, they also are licensed to serve customers in Missouri. Our office is conveniently located in Godfrey and we can also be reached by phone, email or through our website at stevetass.com. Steve Tassinari – Agent. 2709 Godfrey Rd. Godfrey, IL. 618-466-2700 stevetass.com Tucker’s Automotive & Tire, Inc: Tucker's Automotive and Tire, Inc. is a brand new local and family-owned automotive repair facility located in Godfrey, IL. They service most makes and models of vehicles and have many brands of tires available. Their motto is "Yes we can do that" and it is their mission to "provide quality automotive repairs; while giving customers exceptional service, in a comfortable family oriented atmosphere". Their address is 124 Northport Dr. Alton, Il 62002 and phone number is 618-466-0546. Tucker's Automotive is open from 7:00am until 7:00pm Monday thru Friday and 7:00am until 5:00pm on Saturday. They are closed on Sundays to spend time with family. The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 12 communities known as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip watch live → Live Now Our Daily Show! Ft: Marquette Catholic, Alton Family Martial Arts & Fitness, and More!