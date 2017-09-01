RiverBend Growth Association announces newest members
September 1, 2017 1:38 PM
GODFREY - The RiverBend Growth Association announced its newest members:
- 4204 Main St. Brewery
- Edward Jones – Jim Pipkin
- Poputopia, LLC
- Well Creek Pharmacy Bethalto
The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 12 communities knows as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.
